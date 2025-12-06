Saaraa Khan, Krrish Pathak marry in interfaith Hindu-Muslim ceremonies; first photos out

New Delhi: TV actress and Bigg Boss 4 contestant Saaraa Khan, who rose to fame with the show 'Sapna Babul Ka... Bidaai', remarried on December 5, 2025. The actress tied the knot with her long-time boyfriend Krrish Pathak, who is the son of Sunil Lahri, the actor who played Lakshman in the Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan.

For the unversed, Saaraa Khan and Krrish Pathak had been dating for quite some time. Last month, they got engaged in a private ceremony, and now they are officially married. After the Haldi and Mehendi ceremonies pictures went viral, now the couple has officially posted their wedding photos on Instagram.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DR6ecRAiNb4/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==

Saaraa Khan's wedding look

Saaraa Khan looked stunning as a bride in a red as well as ivory coloured outfits. She was dressed like a Pahari (mountain) bride. She wore a red lehenga, multi-layered jewelry, and gold ornaments. The actress completed her look with a traditional Pahari nose ring, which made her look even more gorgeous.

Her groom, Krrish, opted for a maroon sherwani for the Hindu wedding. For the unversed, the couple got married as per Hindu as well as Islamic rituals on December 5. Several stars from the television industry also attended their wedding.

Saaraa shared her wedding photos and wrote, 'QUBOOL HAI se SAAT PHERE tak…Our love wrote its own script, and both our worlds said yes #KriSa'.

Saaraa Khan's first marriage was in Bigg Boss

Saaraa Khan was a part of the reality show Bigg Boss Season 4. In this show, she garnered the most attention for her love life and marriage. Saaraa Khan married her co-contestant Ali Merchant on the show. It was the first time that a contestant got married on the show. However, they separated within two months. Their divorce was quite controversial. Now, 15 years after separating from Ali Merchant, Saaraa is starting a new chapter in her life.