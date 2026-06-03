Tamil Nadu Unveils New Cabinet: CM Joseph Vijay Allocates Portfolios Among Ministers

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government has announced ministerial portfolio allocations with Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay overseeing crucial governance portfolios including Public Administration, Home, Police, and Women and Youth Welfare, according to a statement issued by Lok Bhavan on Saturday.

The portfolio distribution indicates a focused administrative approach with the CM holding significant governance and security responsibilities. CM Vijay will oversee an extensive set of portfolios including Public, General Administration, Home, Police, Special Programme Implementation, Municipal Administration, Urban and Water Supply, Women and Youth Welfare, Welfare of Children, Aged and Differently Abled Persons, along with services related to the IAS, IPS, IFS and District Revenue Officers.

Key departmental assignments include N Anand heading Rural Development and Water Resources, Aadhav Arjuna overseeing Public Works and Sports Development, Dr K G Arunraj entrusted with Health, Medical Education and Family Welfare, and K A Sengottaiyan designated as Finance Minister . P Venkataramanan has been allocated Food and Civil Supplies, while R Nirmalkumar will handle Energy Resources and Law.

The cabinet also includes Rajmohan given charge of School Education, Tamil Development, Information and Publicity, Dr T K Prabhu overseeing Natural Resources, and Selvi S Keerthana assigned Industries . This distribution represents the new government's administrative structure following the recent formation of the state government.