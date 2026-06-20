Team Raj Secures Strong Mandate in SICCI Elections; Rajakumar Chandra Elected Chairman

Singapore, June 20: Rajakumar Chandra has been elected Chairman of the Singapore Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SICCI) for the 2026–2028 term, following a decisive victory by Team Raj in the chamber’s elections held on June 19.

Team Raj secured over 70% of the votes cast, winning all four office-bearer positions and 10 of the 13 available Board of Directors seats. The remaining three board seats were won by candidates from the Forward Leadership Alliance (FLA).

Alongside Chairman Rajakumar Chandra, Parthibhan Murugaiyan and Jagdish Prasad Jaiswal were elected Vice-Chairmen, while S. Venkita Padmanabhan was elected Honorary Treasurer.

The newly elected Team Raj board members are Dinesh Verma, Jeyakumar Janakaraj, Joyce Kingsly, Purnima Kamath, Haree Anand Babu, Sunil Rai, S. Mahenthiran, Sanjey Chandran Chandroo, Shameen Ali and Uma Maheswari Mutayan. Representing the Forward Leadership Alliance on the board are Rajith Mohan, Ramesh Kumar Ramasamy and Veena Subramaniam.

Thanking members for their support, Honorary Treasurer S. Venkita Padmanabhan said the team viewed the result “not as a victory to celebrate, but as a responsibility to serve.” He added that the election was over and that it was now time for all members to come together and strengthen the Chamber.

The newly elected leadership team has outlined priorities focused on member engagement, SME support, mentorship, youth participation, governance, and expanding business opportunities between Singapore, India and the wider ASEAN region.

Founded in 1924, SICCI is one of Singapore’s oldest business chambers and continues to play a significant role in promoting trade, entrepreneurship and business collaboration within Singapore’s Indian business community.