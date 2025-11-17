Dubai Air Show opens as Emirates announces major Boeing purchase

Dubai: The biennial Dubai Air Show opened Monday with hometown airline Emirates ordering 65 Boeing 777-9 aircraft, as the carrier looks to increase its fleets off record earnings and unending demand for flights through this East-West travel hub.

The airline did not immediately give a value for the deal with Boeing and GE Engines.

The air show will also see renewed interest in flying taxis, something the sheikhdom long has promised and now hopes to deliver on next year.

Military sales as well remain a focus, with Russia again taking part despite facing Western sanctions over its grinding, yearslong war on Ukraine.

Meanwhile, Israeli firms won't be attending over lingering anger from the devastating Israel-Hamas war in the Gaza Strip.

Emirates, the state-owned flagship airline of Dubai, earned annual profits of USD 5.2 billion in the last fiscal year and passenger numbers remain record-breaking at Dubai International Airport, the world's busiest for international travel.

The airline made a USD 52 billion purchase of Boeing Co. aircraft at the 2023 edition of the air show, which takes place at Al Maktoum International Airport at Dubai World Central.