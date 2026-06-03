Ukrainian drones hit St. Petersburg oil terminal ahead of Putin’s economic forum

St. Petersburg, Russia: Ukrainian long-range drones struck an oil terminal in St. Petersburg and set it ablaze on Wednesday, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced, as the Russian city hosts an annual international economic forum that serves as a major prestige event for President Vladimir Putin. The drones flew more than 1,000 kilometers (600 miles) to reach the terminal, Zelenskyy said on social media, with clouds of black smoke rising over the city's port after the attack. St. Petersburg, Russia's second-largest city and Putin's birthplace, saw airport flights briefly suspended overnight and mobile internet services cut off by authorities.

Russian officials confirmed only that the Ukrainian drone strike targeted city infrastructure without providing further details.

The attack comes as both sides increasingly rely on long-range strikes while the front line remains largely static, with swarms of drones hindering battlefield movement. The war following Russia's invasion has now stretched into its fifth year with no end in sight. These latest strikes represent an embarrassment for Putin, occurring just weeks after he scaled back Moscow's annual Victory Day parade due to fears of Ukrainian drone attacks.

Putin is scheduled to speak on Friday at the economic forum, which the Kremlin views as a prestigious gathering that has for decades been Russia's leading event for attracting foreign capital. Often called Russia's Davos after the World Economic Forum in Switzerland, the event has seen major Western investors and officials stay away since Russia invaded Ukraine more than four years ago. Saudi Arabia serves as this year's special guest country and is expected to send a large business delegation.

The Ukrainian strike came a day after Russian forces launched a massive drone and missile attack on Kyiv and other Ukrainian cities, killing at least 22 civilians and wounding 138. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated Wednesday that Russia's deep strikes have taken on a "systematic" character.

Zelenskyy expressed frustration on Wednesday with his own government's officials regarding air defense shortages, particularly American-made Patriot missiles. He noted an agreement exists "at the highest political level" for purchasing Patriot systems but implementation is being delayed by financial, legal, and technical considerations. "The wait has taken too long," Zelenskyy said on social media, demanding officials unblock the purchase or face "serious personnel decisions." NATO chief Mark Rutte arrived in Kyiv Wednesday for talks that will likely cover air defense needs.

Ukraine's long-range attacks aim to diminish Russia's oil production, a key funding source for Moscow, and disrupt weapon production. Ukraine has repeatedly targeted oil facilities at St. Petersburg and nearby ports. Overnight drone attacks also hit the Kronstadt naval base, an old base for Russia's Baltic Fleet, and a weapons manufacturing plant in Russia's Tambov region, 600 kilometers (370 miles) from Ukraine.

Russia's Defense Ministry reported that air defenses downed 354 Ukrainian drones overnight. In Russia-controlled Donetsk region, a Ukrainian strike hit a bus traveling from Moscow to Crimea, killing seven and injuring 11 according to Kremlin-appointed head Denis Pushilin. In Smolensk region, two firefighters were killed and two others plus a local resident injured by a Ukrainian drone attack, regional governor Vasily Anokhin said.

Meanwhile, Russia fired 198 long-range drones at Ukraine last night, with air defenses neutralizing 189 according to Ukraine's air force. Ukraine's northern Sumy region reported one civilian killed and 15 injured, including three children, by Russian strikes over the previous 24 hours. In southern Kherson, Russian overnight shelling and drone strikes killed an 86-year-old woman and wounded five others, regional authorities confirmed.