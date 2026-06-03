UN Secretary-General Appoints Nikolas Myint as New Resident Coordinator in Malaysia, Singapore & Brunei

KUALA LUMPUR: United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres has appointed Nikolas Myint of Germany as the new United Nations Resident Coordinator for Malaysia, Singapore, and Brunei Darussalam, on Tuesday, June 2, 2026.

Nikolas Myint brings over 20 years of global development experience to the role, having worked extensively with both the World Bank and the United Nations across Africa, Asia, and Latin America . Currently serving as Global Manager for Social Development at the World Bank, Myint manages a team advancing social development outcomes through improved policies on rebuilding trust after conflict, locally-led climate action, and implementing the Bank's Environmental Social Framework.

Prior to joining the World Bank, Myint spent seven years working for the United Nations on humanitarian response and political mediation, holding a B.A. in Political Science . He previously served as Acting Global Director for Social Inclusion at the World Bank from March 2024 through July 2024 before taking his current role.

As Resident Coordinator, Myint will lead the United Nations Country Team (UNCT) in Malaysia, which comprises 21 UN agencies working together to deliver greater impact on the 2030 Agenda and Sustainable Development Goals in line with national priorities, plans, and needs . The appointment came as the UN in Malaysia published its 2026 Report of the Chair on the same day.

The United Nations University Institute on Comparative Regional Integration (@UNU_IIGH) publicly congratulated Myint on the appointment, announcing that the UN chief has appointed him to lead @UNinMalaysia, Singapore & Brunei .This leadership role positions Myint to oversee UN development operations across three Southeast Asian nations, continuing his career focus on social inclusion, resilient livelihoods, and sustainable development.