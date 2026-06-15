US-Iran ‘peace deal’ announced; Trump says Strait of Hormuz reopening

United States President Donald Trump has announced that a ceasefire deal with Iran has been agreed to and that toll-free shipping through the Strait of Hormuz will now begin.

The agreement, later confirmed by Iran’s deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi on Sunday, will immediately end hostilities between Iran and the US.

Trump, who turned 80 on Sunday, said the deal allows for toll-free shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, which has been largely closed since the US and Israel launched an assault on Iran on February 28.

“The Deal with the Islamic Republic of Iran is now complete,” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

“Congratulations to all! I hereby fully authorize the toll free opening of the Strait of Hormuz, and, simultaneously herewith, authorize the immediate removal of the United States Naval blockade. Ships of the World, start your engines. Let the oil flow!”

He later said in a separate post, “This Great Deal will bring Peace and Security to the whole Region”, and hinted that a more comprehensive peace agreement with Iran would follow.

“Many presidents have tried to make Peace with Iran, and all have failed before me. The Leaders of the Region have, for the first time, found a President who can help them achieve real Peace. With the opening of the Strait upon the signing of the Deal on Friday, for purposes of mine removal, oil will flow on both ends again for the Region, and the World!” he wrote.

He also warned Iran, in an interview with The New York Times, that the US could restart military operations or become “the guardian of the Middle East” in exchange for 20 percent of the region’s revenues. It is not apparent if the interview was conducted after the deal was announced.