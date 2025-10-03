Varnam 2025: A Celebration of Art, Culture, and Community

Singapore: The Singapore Malayalee Association will host the 12th edition of its annual Varnam Art Exhibition from October 10 to 12 at The Arts House, in conjunction with the SG60 celebrations.

This year’s exhibition will bring together 24 artists, among them Sheena Bharathan, Ashley Christudason, Jaleela Niaz, and Rosni Bhanu, presenting diverse perspectives through a wide range of mediums.

A special highlight of Varnam 2025 is the participation of guest artist Jeffrey Wandly, a prominent figure in Singapore’s contemporary art landscape, acclaimed for his evocative works inspired by architecture and urban heritage.

Open daily from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., the exhibition invites visitors to engage with both traditional and contemporary artistic practices, offering a platform that reflects the richness of Singapore’s multicultural milieu. The event, which is free to the public, aims to foster community dialogue while celebrating the transformative power of art.

Art lovers, families, and the wider community are invited to join this vibrant showcase of creativity and cultural expression.

Event Details

• Dates: 10 – 12 October 2025

• Time: 10:00 AM – 8:00 PM daily

• Venue: The Arts House, Old Parliament Lane, Singapore

• Admission: Free