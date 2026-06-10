Veteran Tamil filmmaker-actor Bharathiraja passes away at 84

Veteran Tamil filmmaker-actor Bharathiraja, who revolutionised Tamil cinema by taking it from studio sets to the rustic landscapes of villages, passed away on Wednesday, 10 June, at his residence in Chennai due to age-related complications. He was 84.

Born on July 17, 1941, Bharathiraja revolutionised Tamil cinema with his directorial debut 16 Vayathinile (released in Telugu as Padaharella Vayasu) in 1977. He later made a successful foray into Telugu cinema with Kotha Jeevithalu and went on to direct several acclaimed films, including Seethakoka Chilaka, Aradhana and Jamadagni.

His contributions to Telugu cinema earned him widespread recognition, including the Nandi Award for Best Director for Seethakoka Chiluka. He also provided the story for Mangammagari Manavadu and the screenplay for Palnati Paurusham.

Bharathiraja was last seen on the silver screen in the recent Mohanlal-starrer Thudarum. In recognition of his immense contribution to Indian cinema, the Government of India honoured him with the Padma Shri in 2004.

The director had been deeply affected by the death of his son, actor Manoj Bharathiraja, who passed away due to a heart attack last year at the age of 48.

The Tamil Nadu government has announced that Bharathiraja’s last rites will be conducted with full state honours. His demise marks the end of an era in Indian cinema.