Vineeth Sreenivasan Live in Singapore on April 12 – A Musical Evening Not to Miss

Singapore: Fans of Malayalam music in Singapore are in for a special treat as renowned singer, lyricist, composer and filmmaker Vineeth Sreenivasan is set to perform live in Singapore on 12 April 2026.

The much-awaited concert will take place at the NUS Ho Bee Auditorium, promising an evening filled with soulful melodies, nostalgia and energetic performances.

Vineeth Sreenivasan, one of the most beloved voices in Malayalam cinema, has captivated audiences for years with his heartfelt songs and versatile musical style. From romantic classics to lively chartbusters, his music has touched listeners across generations. Known for his warm stage presence and emotional connection with audiences, Vineeth’s live performances often turn into memorable musical journeys for fans.

The Singapore concert will offer music lovers an opportunity to experience his iconic songs performed live in an intimate concert setting. Audiences can expect an evening filled with beloved hits, engaging storytelling and the unique charm that has made Vineeth Sreenivasan a favourite among Malayalee music fans worldwide.

The event is presented by Pakka Local, Orchid Films International, and Media5 Entertainment Factory, bringing together music lovers for a night where every melody carries emotion and every note tells a story.

With Malayalee communities across Singapore eagerly awaiting the performance, the concert is expected to draw a large audience of fans who have grown up listening to Vineeth’s timeless songs.

Event Details

📍 Venue: NUS Ho Bee Auditorium, 50 Kent Ridge Crescent, Singapore 119279

📅 Date: April 12, 2026

⏰ Time: 6:00 PM – 9:00 PM

🎟️ Tickets:

Book your tickets here:

https://bookmyshow.sg/en/e/VINE2026

Music lovers are encouraged to secure their seats early for what promises to be a memorable evening celebrating one of Malayalam music’s most cherished voices.