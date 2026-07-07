Argentina March into Quarter-Finals: Messi and Co. Overcome Egypt in Thrilling World Cup Clash

ATLANTA (USA): Defending champions Argentina booked their spot in the quarter-finals of the FIFA World Cup 2026 after a hard-fought 3-1 victory over a resilient Egypt in their Round of 16 encounter at the Atlanta Stadium.

In an edge-of-the-seat thriller, The Pharaohs threatened a massive upset early on. Egypt stunned the title favorites in the 15th minute when Yasser Ibrahim found the back of the net. Argentina's woes compounded shortly after when talisman Lionel Messi missed a crucial penalty, brilliantly denied by Egyptian goalkeeper Mostafa Shobeir. Thanks to Shobeir’s heroics, Egypt went into the half-time break with a shocking 1-0 lead.

However, the La Albiceleste showed their champion mentality in the second half, shifting gears with relentless attacking maneuvers. The breakthrough finally arrived in the 79th minute when defender Cristian Romero headed home the equalizer.

Just four minutes later, in the 83rd minute, captain Lionel Messi redeemed himself by scoring a sensational goal to give Argentina the lead. Midfielder Enzo Fernández put the game to bed deep into injury time (90+2'), sealing a hard-earned 3-1 win.

Argentina will now face the winner of the Round of 16 match between Switzerland and Colombia in the quarter-finals