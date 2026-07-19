Drama at the Death: Goalless After 90 Mins as Epic Final Heads Into Extra Time!

Messi and Co. forced to extra time by an immovable Spain; Argentina down to 10 men after Enzo Fernández sees red.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup Final has ascended into absolute theater, heading into extra time after a grueling, high-octane 90 minutes ended in a 0-0 deadlock. Despite Spain's overwhelming dominance—which saw Argentina fail to register a single shot on goal until the 74th minute—La Albiceleste managed to desperately hold their lines. However, a massive tactical blow struck the reigning champions in stoppage time as midfielder Enzo Fernández was sent off.

The dramatic turning point occurred deep into injury time (90+4') when Fernández picked up his second yellow card, resulting in a crucial red card. The dismissal leaves Argentina deeply vulnerable, forced to navigate the entire 30 minutes of extra time with only 10 men against a relentless Spanish armada.

Earlier, it was a masterclass of survival from Argentina, heavily anchored by goalkeeper Emi Martínez's spectacular saves, including a stunning 64th-minute stop against Pedri. With the numerical disadvantage now shifting the scales, all eyes are on whether Lionel Messi's men can pull off a tactical miracle to defend their crown, or if Spain's relentless pressure will finally break the deadlock to claim the ultimate trophy.