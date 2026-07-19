Spain Crowned FIFA World Cup 2026 Champions, Defeat Argentina 1-0 in Epic Final

New York: Spain etched their name into football history after defeating defending champions Argentina 1-0 after extra time to win the FIFA World Cup 2026 at the packed New York–New Jersey Stadium on Sunday. In a thrilling final that lived up to its billing, substitute Ferran Torres emerged as the hero, scoring the decisive goal in the 106th minute to hand Spain their second FIFA World Cup title.

The summit clash began at a breathtaking pace, with Spain enjoying greater possession through their trademark passing game, while Argentina looked to exploit spaces on the counterattack through captain Lionel Messi and their attacking unit. Despite several promising moves from both sides, the first half ended goalless as the goalkeepers and defensive lines stood firm under immense pressure.

Spain dominated possession after the break and repeatedly tested Argentina's defence, but goalkeeper Emiliano Martínez produced a string of crucial saves to keep the South Americans in the contest. Argentina, meanwhile, struggled to create clear-cut chances as Spain's disciplined backline successfully contained Messi and limited the defending champions' attacking threat.

The drama intensified in stoppage time when Argentina were reduced to 10 men after Enzo Fernández received his second yellow card. With the numerical advantage, Spain piled on the pressure and carried their momentum into extra time.

The breakthrough finally arrived in the 106th minute. Introduced from the bench, Ferran Torres latched onto a well-worked attacking move before firing a clinical left-footed strike past Martínez, sending the Spanish supporters into celebration. Argentina pushed desperately for an equaliser during the closing stages, but Spain's resolute defence held firm until the final whistle.

The victory marks Spain's second FIFA World Cup triumph, their first since 2010, and caps an outstanding campaign built on tactical discipline, attacking football and a fearless young squad. For Argentina, the defeat ended hopes of successfully defending the world title, while Lionel Messi's dream of lifting another World Cup came to a heartbreaking end.

As captain Álvaro Morata lifted the iconic FIFA World Cup trophy amid fireworks and jubilant celebrations, Spain celebrated the beginning of a new golden era in world football. The unforgettable final will be remembered as a contest of resilience, quality and determination, with Spain ultimately emerging as the new kings of world football.