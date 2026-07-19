GOAL! Ferran Torres Breaks Argentine Hearts; 10-Man Argentina Concede in Extra Time!

GOAAAAALLLL! The deadlock has finally been shattered at the New York New Jersey Stadium! In the 106th minute of this dramatic, exhausting World Cup Final, second-half substitute Ferran Torres has struck the definitive blow, putting Spain 1-0 ahead.

Playing with a numerical disadvantage after Enzo Fernández’s late red card in regulation, Argentina's heroic resistance finally crumbled. Spain’s continuous, relentless pressure in extra time culminated in a clinical move, with Torres clinical finish sending the Spanish fans into pure ecstasy.

There was a brief moment of absolute silence and high anxiety as the referee consulted the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) for a potential infringement. However, the goal was officially awarded and VAR confirmed, cementing Spain's massive advantage.

Even the "Superman" Emi Martínez, who had kept Argentina alive with 7 phenomenal world-class saves, could do nothing to stop this pinpoint strike. With less than fifteen minutes left on the clock in the second half of extra time, a desperate 10-man Argentina must now throw everything forward, including Lionel Messi, to find an equalizer and keep their back-to-back title dreams alive!