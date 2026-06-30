India convenes third preparatory meet of BRICS Women's Working Group

New Delhi :The Ministry of Women and Child Development convened the third preparatory meeting of the BRICS Women's Working Group in virtual mode under India's BRICS Chairship.

The meeting was chaired by Women and Child Development Secretary Anil Malik, who underscored the significance of the meeting ahead of the BRICS Women Track, including the BRICS Women Working Group Meeting and the BRICS Women Ministerial Meeting, to be held in Kochi, Kerala, from July 6 to 9.

Held under the theme "Building for Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability", the discussions focused on advancing priority areas and key outcomes, including the Digital Repository of Best Practices and the BRICS Women's Capacity Building Guidelines, the ministry said in a statement on Monday.

BRICS member countries shared their inputs and reaffirmed their commitment to collaborative and consensus-based outcomes, it said.

Congratulating India on its BRICS chairship, the member countries appreciated the progress made under the Women Track and expressed continued support for strengthening cooperation on women's empowerment.

Malik thanked the participating delegations for their "constructive contributions" and reiterated India's commitment to fostering "practical partnerships that promote women-led development across BRICS nations," according to the statement.

The ministry convened the first Preparatory Meeting of the BRICS Women's Working Group on April 30 2026, in virtual mode under India's BRICS Presidency.