Indian mango festival inaugurated in Singapore

High Commissioner Shilpak Ambule on Friday welcomed the return of the Indian Mango Festival at the Suntec Convention Centre in Singapore.

Singapore : The Indian High Commission in Singapore has organised a three-day event to promote premium mangoes, aimed at boosting agricultural trade ties and expanding the country's horticultural market footprint in the city-state.

High Commissioner Shilpak Ambule on Friday welcomed the return of the Indian Mango Festival at the Suntec Convention Centre in Singapore.

He said that this is the season's third and largest festival, featuring a more extensive selection of mangoes from various regions across India.

The ongoing festival runs from July 17 to 19 and features a live musical performance that showcases India's rich musical heritage and culture.

The mangoes were sourced from leading mango-producing regions across India, and the varieties represent the country's rich horticultural heritage and diverse agro-climatic conditions.

"Visitors will have the opportunity to see, taste and purchase some of India's most celebrated mango varieties, including Chousa, Langra, Alphonso, Dasheri, Gulab Jamoon, Kesar, Badami, Mallika, Arunika, Totapuri, Neelam, Badami, Kesar, Banganapalle, Malgova, Kaalapadu and Rumani," said Ambule.

Following the launch of the festival, he said that the event aims to showcase Incredible India to a wider Singaporean audience and strengthen bilateral ties.

According to Ambule, this initiative is designed to bring the people of Singapore closer to the Indian culture.

In addition to fresh mangoes, visitors are being treated to a vibrant festival atmosphere featuring Indian food stalls offering an array of authentic regional delicacies and Ready-to-Eat Indian food products and packaged food items.

"The Indian Mango Festival is expected to attract food lovers, families, members of the Indian diaspora, retailers, importers and fruit enthusiasts from across Singapore," the Indian high commissioner said.

"The event also seeks to strengthen agricultural and trade linkages between India and Singapore by promoting premium Indian horticultural products in the Singapore market," he added.

"I like the festival very much with so many sweet mangoes being offered," said Vaani, a retired logistics service executive and a naturalised Singaporean who attended the festival opening.