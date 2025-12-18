Kerala HC extends interim protection from arrest to expelled Cong MLA Mamkootathil

Kochi: The Kerala High Court on Thursday extended the interim protection from arrest, granted to expelled Congress MLA Rahul Mamkootathil in a case relating to the alleged rape of a woman and forcing her to abort pregnancy.

Justice Bechu Kurian Thomas extended the interim protection till January 7, 2026 when Mamkootathil's petition challenging the Thiruvananthapuram Principal District and Sessions Court denying him anticipatory bail will be taken up again.

The High Court on December 15 had extended the protection till December 18. Prior to that, on December 6, the High Court had protected the MLA from arrest till December 15.

Mamkootathil has claimed in his plea that he was innocent and his custodial interrogation was not required.

He appeared in Palakkad to cast his vote in the local body elections on December 11