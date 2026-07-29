PM Modi's FB post, Meta's content filter 'glitch' and why top co execs are being summoned

New Delhi : The Centre has summoned a top global Meta executive after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Facebook post was briefly restricted by the platform, and despite the company attributing it to a technical glitch, the government says the explanation is not reasonable and calls for deep discussions.

The post, originally uploaded on Instagram on July 23 and shared on Facebook, featured Modi's first direct selfie video addressing India's youth. In it, the Prime Minister promised stringent action against paper leaks and announced that the government would introduce legislation to tackle the issue. On Wednesday, the Lok Sabha cleared the anti-paper leak amendment bill amid sloganeering by opposition parties.

While Meta quickly restored the post and apologised, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) made it clear that it does not consider the company's explanation sufficient.

The government has now sought additional details and summoned Meta's Global Head of Public Policy, and other executives.

WHAT META TOLD GOVERNMENT

According to sources, familiar with the discussions, Meta told the government that the brief removal was caused by a glitch in its AI-powered automated content moderation systems. The company explained that its automated filters were reviewing shared versions of the Prime Minister's post and related content circulating on Facebook. During that process, the original post was also inadvertently restricted.

According to government sources, Meta has:

Apologised for the incident and admitted it was a mistake

Maintained that the removal was the result of a glitch in automated systems

Offered to "ringfence" high-profile accounts to prevent similar incidents in future

A Meta spokesperson on Tuesday said the content had been removed "in error" and has since been restored on the platform. However, IT Secretary S Krishnan indicated that the government remained unconvinced by Meta's explanation.

"It is good that they have apologised and admitted what they did was a mistake. But we are not happy with the explanation... it is not adequate and we are seeking more details," Krishnan said.

WHY GOVT ISN'T BUYING INTO 'GLITCH ARGUMENT'

Government sources said the matter extends beyond a single incident. According to officials, Meta's explanation that an automated filter malfunctioned is "not reasonable" in itself, especially for a technology company that relies heavily on AI-driven moderation.

Sources stressed the issue is "not settled and done".

If AI moderation systems can mistakenly remove content from the Prime Minister's official account, Meta must demonstrate how it will improve the reliability of its systems.

Content moderation tools operating in India must comply with Indian laws and regulatory expectations.

Interestingly, by summoning global executives, the government also wants to ensure that Meta's leadership - all the way to the top - is made fully aware of concerns being raised by Indian authorities.

They want the global teams to be adequately briefed by Meta's India teams on the issue. The summoning of a global executive, rather than only local representatives, underscores the Centre's intent to directly engage Meta's international leadership on platform accountability.

WHAT EXPERTS SAY

Cyber law experts say the episode highlights broader concerns over platform accountability in AI-driven content moderation.

Supreme Court advocate and cyber law expert Pavan Duggal said platforms cannot treat Indian legal obligations lightly simply citing automated systems.

According to Duggal, companies that attribute such errors to "technical glitches" should face greater accountability.

Accountability from platforms is even more crucial in the AI era, Duggal said, asserting that "if platforms cite technical glitch (in such matters) they should be prepared to lose their statutory exemption".

Experts also note that as AI increasingly governs content moderation decisions, governments worldwide are seeking greater transparency into how these systems operate, and what safeguards exist to prevent significant errors.

PART OF A BROADER PATTERN -META'S GROWING REGULATORY CHALLENGES

The latest episode comes amid scrutiny of Meta's operations in India as the government sharpens its oversight of large digital platforms.

In recent weeks, MeitY has:

Issued a notice to WhatsApp (Meta's messaging platform) over its proposed username feature, citing concerns that it could facilitate phishing, impersonation and digital arrest scams.

Pulled up Meta over paid advertisements on Instagram allegedly containing Child Sexual Abuse Material (CSAM).

Separately, Parliament is also intensifying its scrutiny of social media companies. A Parliamentary panel has summoned representatives of major social media platforms, along with officials from MeitY and the Ministry of Home Affairs, on August 3 to discuss regulation of digital platforms.

The latest confrontation also mirrors a wider global trend. Governments across jurisdictions are demanding greater transparency from technology companies over algorithmic decision-making and platform accountability, particularly where errors affect public discourse or democratic processes.