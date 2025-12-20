Sreenivasan, noted Malayalam actor-scenarist, passes away

Renowned Malayalam actor, scriptwriter and filmmaker Sreenivasan, who redefined Malayalam cinema through his unique acting and compelling stories, died in Kochi on Saturday (December 20, 2025). He was 69.

Born on April 6, 1956 at Pattiam, near Thalassery, in Kannur district, Sreenivasan had acted in over 225 movies in a career spanning about five decades.

Notable screenplays

Some of his notable screenplays include Sandesham, Azhakiya Ravanan, Varavelpu, Nadodikattu, and Thalayanamanthram to name a few.

His directorial works that include Vadakkunokkiyanthram and Chinthavishtayaya Shyamala received both critical and popular acclaim.

He had received numerous awards, including a National Film Award and six Kerala State Film Awards.